Yared Derese and Team Kerr confirmed for Donegal Half Marathon



There’s a strong likelihood that a new course record will be set for the Donegal Half Marathon following confirmation that Yared Derese will be taking the starter’s gun on Sunday, August 27th in Letterkenny.

Derese, who runs with Carrick Aces AC, won last year’s national half marathon title at Fairyhouse in 1:05:29, with Paul of Moloney Mallow AC second and Noel Carroll from Shercock AC third 1:10:24. The 38-year-old also took victory in the 2022 Dublin Half Marathon in a blistering time of 1:03:44.

The course record of 1:09:51 for the Donegal Half Marathon of was set by in 2015 by Freddy Keron Sittuk from Raheny. The women’s course record was set the same year by Letterkenny AC’s Natasha Adams who posted a time of 1:16:33 which placed her second overall.

Looking ahead to Sunday week, Donegal Half Marathon race director, Brendan McDaid, says if the Ethiopian, who has made Carrickmacross his home since 2018, runs to form, he is likely to establish a new course record.

“We’ve always had a competitive field in the Donegal Half Marathon and it’s great to have an athlete like Yared Derese travelling to Letterkenny for the Donegal Half this year. The entries have taken a big jump over the last few days and all indications are that it is going to be a sell-out. There’s always a rush for entries in the final two weeks and this year is proving to be no different,” he commented.

Meanwhile, the race director also confirmed that Team Kerr, who are famous for taking part in all types of running events at home and abroad, will be making the trip from Down to participate in the Donegal Half Marathon for the first time. Wheelchair user, Aaron Kerr (26) has completed over 50 marathons with his parents, David and Sandra. Aaron was born with chronic renal failure, which resulted in a kidney transplant in 2010 at the age of 13. Aaron received his new kidney from his father, which was a perfect match and his progress and results have been excellent since.

As well as his kidney condition, Aaron has been diagnosed with cerebral palsy, epilepsy and a chromosome disorder (Ring 22 Mosaic). Due to his medical conditions, he is a full time wheelchair user and is also non-verbal. Aaron uses body language as has no formal means of communication. Despite all of his challenges, Aaron really enjoys the experience of participating in all of the running events.

“We are looking forward to extending a warm Donegal welcome to Team Kerr and everyone who is travelling to this year’s event,” the race director said.

To enter the 2023 Donegal Half Marathon which is sponsored by the Kernan Retail Group follow the link below:

https://eventmaster.ie/event/3GjBSx4tZW