Bonagee United retained their Donegal Youth League crown on Wednesday night beating Glen Rovers 5-1 to take the title with a 100% win rate in their campaign.

Aiden Brennan scored a hat-trick on the night to help his side to a tenth win of the season.

The years not finished as the cup competitions commence in the coming weeks with Bonagee looking to repeat the treble winning season from last year.

Manager Dan O’Donnell has been telling Jordan McDaid it’s a brilliant achievement to win the league: