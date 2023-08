Uisce Eieann is warning of possible supply interruptions in Glenfin and surrounding areas as work is carried out to repair a burst water main. The works are set to last until 2 o’clock this afternoon.

Uisce Eireann recommends that people allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for their supply to fully return.

Updates available by typing DON00066835 into the search bar on the Uisce Eireann website.