Finn Harps return to Finn Park on Friday with hopes of progressing in the FAI Cup.

The Ballybofey side host Leinster Senior League outfit Skerries FC and there will be updates here on Highland with Diamaid Doherty from the 8pm kick off in association with B&S Credit Union, Ballybofey.

After back to back defeats in the league, Former Harps Manager Anthony Gorman says the cup will a welcome break for the group…