Diversions in place following crash on Derry’s Northland Road

Police and other emergency services are currently at the scene of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the Northland Road in Derry.

Road users are advised to seek an alternative route for their journey. Local diversions are currently in place.

Fire Strike
Retained firefighters’ strike to be suspended after WRC talks

17 August 2023
tullymoan
PSNI vehicle hit by car which failed to stop close to border in Clady

17 August 2023
psni accident
Diversions in place following crash on Derry’s Northland Road

17 August 2023
Bishop Liam McDaid
Former Bishop of Clogher dies suddenly in France

17 August 2023
