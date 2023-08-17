Diversions in place following crash on Derry’s Northland Road

Police and other emergency services are currently at the scene of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the Northland Road in Derry.
Road users are advised to seek an alternative route for their journey. Local diversions are currently in place.
