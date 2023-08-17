Is Jim McGuinness set for Donegal return?

Several reports in the press on Thursday morning are once again linking Jim McGuinness with the vacant Donegal Senior Managers position.

Speculation has been rife in recent weeks and according Ryan Ferry in the Donegal News, the Naomh Conaill native is close to a return and the man who lead Donegal to an All Ireland title in 2012 could accept the role in the coming days.

A five person selection committee was set up to find a manager and it’s believed the county board want a man in place before the club championship which starts this weekend.

After Jim left Donegal at the end of the 2014 season, he took up soccer roles at Celtic in Scotland and in China and America. In recent years he has dipped back into the GAA world where he had coaching sessions with Down.

There is no doubt Jim coming back to take charge of his home county would be welcomed by the supporters but as yet there is no official word from Donegal GAA on Jim or on the selection process.