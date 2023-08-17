MacGill Summer School told when Russia and Ukraine are ‘tired of fighting’ China may help in finding solution

The MacGill Summer School has heard that China is not a supporter of Russia and does not support Putin’s threat of nuclear weapon use.

Retired Colonel, Zhou Bo when asked if China was really on Russia’s side said; ‘non.’

He says in writing an article telling Putin to not use nuclear weapons that he was unsure how the Chinese Government would react.

Despite indicating that China was not on the side of Russia, in responding to a question from the floor on how Ukraine could work with China to bring about an end to the war Mr Bo said only when both sides get ‘tired’ of fighting: