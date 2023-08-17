Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20,000 Cash Draw!

Ours to Protect

MacGill Summer School told when Russia and Ukraine are ‘tired of fighting’ China may help in finding solution

The MacGill Summer School has heard that China is not a supporter of Russia and does not support Putin’s threat of nuclear weapon use.

Retired Colonel, Zhou Bo when asked if China was really on Russia’s side said; ‘non.’

He says in writing an article telling Putin to not use nuclear weapons that he was unsure how the Chinese Government would react.

Despite indicating that China was not on the side of Russia, in responding to a question from the floor on how Ukraine could work with China to bring about an end to the war Mr Bo said only when both sides get ‘tired’ of fighting:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Zhou
News, Audio, Top Stories

MacGill Summer School told when Russia and Ukraine are ‘tired of fighting’ China may help in finding solution

17 August 2023
MacGill Summer Skill
News, Audio, Top Stories

2023 MacGill Summer School: LIVE BLOG

17 August 2023
News feature Image
News, Top Stories

PSNI growing concerned for missing Derry man

17 August 2023
Garda scam pic
News, Top Stories

Grandparent text scam doing the rounds

17 August 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Zhou
News, Audio, Top Stories

MacGill Summer School told when Russia and Ukraine are ‘tired of fighting’ China may help in finding solution

17 August 2023
MacGill Summer Skill
News, Audio, Top Stories

2023 MacGill Summer School: LIVE BLOG

17 August 2023
News feature Image
News, Top Stories

PSNI growing concerned for missing Derry man

17 August 2023
Garda scam pic
News, Top Stories

Grandparent text scam doing the rounds

17 August 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

17 August 2023
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
News, Top Stories

Latest JNLR figures show Highland Radio remains the North West’s most listened to radio station

17 August 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube