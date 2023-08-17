Mackerel scanning units to be installed in Killybegs

Irish pelagic fishers and processors are joining an international scientific initiative to provide vital information which helps inform the management of Northeast Atlantic mackerel, one of Ireland’s most valuable species.

The Marine Institute and BIM are working in collaboration with pelagic fishers and processors to install mackerel scanners in processing plants in Killybegs.

Two tagging units were installed last year, with more scanning units to be fitted in factories over the next two years.

This is with grant aid from the European Maritime, Fisheries and Aquaculture Fund.

Dr Andrew Campbell, Pelagic Fisheries team lead with the Marine Institute says 66 tagged Mackerels have been detected in Killybegs to date and is hopeful that more data will be collected as more scanners are installed.

The scanners will read tags automatically on the converyor belts in fish processors.

This will allow scientists to track the migration, weight and productivity of the overall stock of the mackerel.

Mackerel remains Ireland’s most valuable wild caught export and was valued at €95m last year.