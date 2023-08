Derry City have suffered a heart-breaking exit from the Conference League, going out on penalties to Tobol at Tallaght Stadium.

Goalkeeper Brian Maher had his own penalty saved, as the Kazak club won the shoot-out 6-5.

The tie had finished level at a goal apiece after Will Patching scored a first-half penalty for the Candystripes.

But it’s Tobol who go through, and they will play Czech club Viktoria Plzen. in the playoff round.