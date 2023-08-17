Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon.

After a look at the front pages, The Garda Representative Association reacts to Donegal being retained as a single Garda division and the recent policing of ATMs by Gardai. Later PAC member Deputy Imelda Munster responds to the latest report on the RTE payments controversy:

Micheala Clarke reports from the MacGill Summer School in Glenties, we hear calls from residents at the Tops in Raphoe for a flood damaged road to be repaired and there’s information on supports if you are looking to develop a food business. We finish the our with news that retained firefighters have suspended their industrial action:

We are in the Garden with Paul answering your questions, See Her Elected are running further workshops for women ahead of next year’s elections, caller Nora had a horrific experience with Bus Eireann and Oisin Kelly comments on speculation that Jim McGuiness may be on the way back to manage Donegal: