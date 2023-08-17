Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

After a look at the front pages, The Garda Representative Association reacts to Donegal being retained as a single Garda division and the recent policing of ATMs by Gardai. Later PAC member Deputy Imelda Munster responds to the latest report on the RTE payments controversy: 

Micheala Clarke reports from the MacGill Summer School in Glenties, we hear calls from residents at the Tops in Raphoe for a flood damaged road to be repaired and there’s information on supports if you are looking to develop a food business. We finish the our with news that retained firefighters have suspended their industrial action:

We are in the Garden with Paul answering your questions, See Her Elected are running further workshops for women ahead of next year’s elections, caller Nora had a horrific experience with Bus Eireann and Oisin Kelly comments on speculation that Jim McGuiness may be on the way back to manage Donegal:

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

17 August 2023
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
News, Top Stories

Latest JNLR figures show Highland Radio remains the North West’s most listened to radio station

17 August 2023
MacGill Summer Skill
News, Audio, Top Stories

2023 MacGill Summer School: LIVE BLOG

17 August 2023
leaking-water-pipe
News, Top Stories

Burst water main being repaired in Glenfin

17 August 2023
