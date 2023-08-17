Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Problems persist with proposed new Garda Operational Model – GRA President

The Donegal based president of the Garda Representative Association has welcomed the decision not to amalgamate Donegal into Sligo and Leitrim to create a new three county Garda Division, but says there are still some serious issues with the proposed new Garda Operational Model.

Brendan O’Connor told Greg Hughes on today’s Nine to Noon Show that growing centralisation and moving away from districts which have one superintendent in control will make policing less rather than more efficient.

In particular, he expressed concern at the scrapping of the Milford Garda district, with responsibility set to be shared between Letterkenny and Ballyshannon.

However, recalling the scrapping of the Glenties District 10 years ago, Garda Brendan O’Connor questioned whether promised improvements ever materialised……

 

The interview in full can be heard here –

