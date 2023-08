Police in Derry are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of missing person Gareth Morrin.

Gareth, aged 35, was last seen at around 2.00am this morning in Derry city centre.

He is around 5ft 7in tall with short dark hair and was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, white trainers and a black hat with red writing.

PSNI are appealing to the public to make contact regarding Gareth’s on 101.