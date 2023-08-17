PSNI vehicle hit by car which failed to stop close to border in Clady

PSNI officers are appealing for information after a vehicle failed to stop for a mobile patrol in Clady at 10.40 on Sunday night. Police attempted to stop the blue Lexus with two male occupants at the junction of the Tullymoan Road and Orchard Road in Clady, close to the Donegal border.

However, the Lexus was driven away on the Orchard Road towards Strabane, hitting the police car as it did so.

The rear window of the Lexus sustained damage, and minor damage was caused to the front of the police vehicle. No injuries were reported.

Police are appealing to anyone who can assist with enquiries to get in touch by phone or via Crimestoppers.