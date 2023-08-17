Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20,000 Cash Draw!

Ours to Protect

PSNI vehicle hit by car which failed to stop close to border in Clady

PSNI officers are appealing for information after a vehicle failed to stop for a mobile patrol in Clady at 10.40 on Sunday night. Police attempted to stop the blue Lexus with two male occupants at the junction of the Tullymoan Road and Orchard Road in Clady, close to the Donegal border.

However, the Lexus was driven away on the Orchard Road towards Strabane, hitting the police car as it did so.

The rear window of the Lexus sustained damage, and minor damage was caused to the front of the police vehicle. No injuries were reported.

Police are appealing to anyone who can assist with enquiries to get in touch by phone or via Crimestoppers.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Fire Strike
News, Audio, Top Stories

Retained firefighters’ strike to be suspended after WRC talks

17 August 2023
tullymoan
News, Top Stories

PSNI vehicle hit by car which failed to stop close to border in Clady

17 August 2023
psni accident
News, Top Stories

Diversions in place following crash on Derry’s Northland Road

17 August 2023
Bishop Liam McDaid
News, Top Stories

Former Bishop of Clogher dies suddenly in France

17 August 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Fire Strike
News, Audio, Top Stories

Retained firefighters’ strike to be suspended after WRC talks

17 August 2023
tullymoan
News, Top Stories

PSNI vehicle hit by car which failed to stop close to border in Clady

17 August 2023
psni accident
News, Top Stories

Diversions in place following crash on Derry’s Northland Road

17 August 2023
Bishop Liam McDaid
News, Top Stories

Former Bishop of Clogher dies suddenly in France

17 August 2023
public toilet
News, Audio, Top Stories

Eco-toilets to be installed in West Donegal this week

17 August 2023
defib milford 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Milford sees installation of third defibrillator

17 August 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube