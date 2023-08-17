Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Tus Nua centre in Donegal Town passes infection control inspection

HIQA has published 27 inspection reports on infection control in designated centres for people with disabilities, one of them in Donegal.

The four resident Tus Nua facility was found to be compliant, with the inspectors saying it was clear that many measures were in place to protect residents from the risk of infection, while also ensuring that these measures did not impact on residents’ quality of life.

20 other centres across the country were also compliant, six were found to be non-compliant.

The full Tus Nua report can be read HERE

