Works have commenced at Carndonagh Community Hospital to see the welcomed restoration of the Chapel of Rest and improvements to the Ard Aoibhinn dementia unit.

Inishowen Cllr. Albert Doherty says the works have been highly anticipated.

Over €4million was awarded in funding to address issues highlighted at the hospital.

In October of last year faults were highlighted in relation to the Chapel of rest by HIQA.

Cllr Doherty says he hopes the restoration of day care services are on the horizon: