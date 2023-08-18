2023 MacGill Summer School: LIVE BLOG

11:52am: “Putin should be defeated in this war” – Professor Brigid Laffan, Emeritus Professor at the University Institute, Florence

It is Professor Laffan’s view that Russia has broken deep fundamental elements of global order and has conducted a war of brutality and breached human rights.

She says Europe has passed the point of no return in Putin’s Russia.

11:44am: With opinion polls reflecting 80% of Russians support Vladimir Putin, Dr Sergei Medvedev, native of Russia says it is a true reflection of some reality as there are indeed people who support everything the Russian leader says and does.

11:30am: When will the Putin era end?

Zhou Bo, retired Colonel firmly believes after the Ukrainian war, Russia and The West will be weakened.

While the end of the war is unknown, he believes a longer Cold War will ensue.

Mr Bo says Russia and China have different world views but added that he expects Russia will become more dependent on China.

Meanwhile, Dr Sergei Medvedev, Charles University, Prague has labelled Russia an “outdated empire.”

He says it is a country that prides itself on its past, that has turned to its past and has started a war based on its past with an outdated military.

Adding to the sentiment that Russia is stuck in the past, Dr Medvedev says Putin has taken the country to the past where it is stuck. He is of the opinion that there is no chance now of Russia being able to transport itself back into the future.

Dr Medvedev – Russia’s power is “outdated, archaic and stuck back in time.”

11:19am: Dr Pat Cox, former President of the European Parliament sets the scene and poses the questions – what is Russia’s place in the world in the Putin era and what is that relationship in a post Putin environment?

Dr Cox says trying to get a feel of things that could happen to bring about peace is “not going to get us very far.”

He says there are so many moving parts that it is difficult to predict.

11:01am: EU Commissioner Mairead McGuinness interview

The EU Commissioner says they cannot move forward with the European Green Deal without farmers.

Speaking at this week’s MacGill Summer School in Glenties, Commissioner Mairead McGuinness acknowledged that farmers are anxious about their future.

The European Green Deal is a €1 trillion programme which commits Europe to become climate neutral by 2050.

Commissioner McGuinness says efforts need to be made to encourage a shift in how farmers view sustainability:

10:36am: Day three of MacGill Summer School

The future of Russia and its place in the world will kick off today’s events. Taking part in that discussion is; Dr Sergei Medvedev, Charles University, Prague, Professor Brigid Laffan, Emeritus Professor at the University Institute, Florence and Zhou Bo, retired colonel, Tsinghjua University.

This afternoon, Senator Michael McDowell will be in conversation with The Irish Times former Political Editor, Stephen Collins.

Also, on the tenth anniversary of his passing, poet Seamus Heaney will be remembered along with playwright, Brian Friel.

To conclude the penultimate day of the 43rd MacGill Summer School DUP MLA Emma Little-Pengelly, SDLP MP Claire Hanna and Agriculture, Food and the Marine Minister, Charlie McConalogue will consider the future shape of the island of Ireland.

9:20pm: Signing off day two at MacGill Summer School

9:18pm: A special presentation has been made this evening to the Director of the MacGill Summer School, Dr Joe Mullholland

A commissioned painting of St John’s Point was presented to Dr Mullholland.

Pat Cox, former President of the European Parliament, praised his inspirational and personal commitment to the MacGill Summer School over the years.

Dr Mullholland himself spoke of how he has enjoyed organising all his life from having been born to a working class family in Stranorlar.

He added that he is delighted to have met so many fantastic people during the tenure of MacGill Summer School.

Dr Mullholland finished by saying I’m “not about to give up!”

8:51pm: Congressman Brendan Boyle was asked if he would consider throwing his name into the hat in the run for the Presidential election.

In response, he told the crowd in Glenties that he isn’t ruling anything out:

8:45pm: Congressman Boyle, speaking in terms of the Ukrainian war, says Vladimir Putin is counting on people “tiring of the war.”

8:43pm: US President Joe Biden is expected to win a second term. That’s according to US Congressman Brendan Boyle.

He says President Biden’s focus over the coming months will be on domestic policy but similar to those who previously held the role, Biden will dedicate his second term to foreign policy.

8:33pm: In switching focus to US politics, Congressman Boyle says there is great bewilderment that a US Presidential nominee in the form of Donald Trump who is facing almost 100 charges could be considered.

He says it is a very real possibility that Donald Trump could be the chosen Republican Presidential nominee and a convicted felon at the same time.

8:29pm: John Hume has been described as an ‘inspiration’.

US Congressman Brendan Boyle delivers the Annual John Hume Lecture:

Congressman Boyle says the 25th anniversary of both the Good Friday Agreement and the Omagh Bomb this year is a reminder of how far the island of Ireland has come in terms of peace.

Tuesday marked 25 years since the Omagh Bomb which claimed the lives of 29 people. It has been labelled a “cruel, heinous, disgusting attack” by Congressman Boyle.

8:21pm: “I am proud descendant of Donegal” – US Congressman Brendan Boyle

In his opening remarks, Congressman Boyle says he has visited other 30 countries and would take the beach and strand in Glencolmcille any day:

7:24pm: The 23rd Annual John Hume Lecture will conclude day two of MacGill Summer School

The much-anticipated lecture will be delivered virtually by US Congressman Brendan Boyle whose father hails from Glencolmcille.

It gets underway at 8pm.

The MacGill Summer School is delivered in association with the University of Notre Dame.

EU Commissioner Mairead McGuinness had the honour of throwing the match ball.

5:23pm: ‘The Irish Economy – Large Surpluses but will they be used for long-term national gain?’ – Professor Seamus Coffey, UCC discusses

Professor Coffey says while there is national debt, about €40,000 per capita, it is not necessarily a risk at the moment.

He did however, say that there still is a potential risk and one that will gradually happen.

Professor Coffey said Ireland could do more to reduce poverty.

3:42pm: RTÉ European Editor in Brussels, Tony Connelly says one of the biggest issues coming down the tracks for Irish people is the European Budget

The European Budget is to be reviewed this Autumn with a huge chunk of it set to be allocated to Ukraine. However, Mr Connelly believes there are other areas which require a major funding boost also.

He says; “the European Budget is simply not fit for purpose.”

The RTÉ Editor says the budget is going to cause major problems and issues in the coming years.

3:22pm: Professor Brigid Laffan, Emeritus Professor at the European Institute, Florence has warned that the war in Ukraine cannot distract from the climate crisis.

In her address, Professor Laffan says if Europe cannot get a grip on the climate crisis then it will bring the planet down.

In addition, she says the European Union has a responsibility to act in the face of challenges and has so far, been stress tested over the past 10 years and has met those challenges.

In her forecast to the future, Professor Laffan believes there will be a referendum on a European Treaty in the coming years which she says will bring its own political challenges but says going forward, “we need to track the way the EU is going and to see where Ireland lies in that.”

She finished by hitting out at earlier comments made by retired Colonel Zhou Bo:

3:15pm: Mairead McGuinness says “Europe needs to do more listening, listen to what the world is telling us.” She says the worst thing we can do is plough on and not listen to what is happening.

3:09pm: It has been proposed that more mining be carried out in Europe.

EU Commissioner Mairead McGuinness says if we want to take components from other parts of the world, we need to look at the impact mining has on other countries.

2:55pm: The EU Commissioner spoke of the challenges currently facing Europe including; the demographic challenges in terms of labour and the impact Artificial Intelligence has on the democratic process.

What she believed is more important that establishing a European army is an invisible army to fight off cyber attackers. Ms McGuinness wants to protect the finance system particularly, warning that a cyber attack would be catastrophic for the sector.

She acknowledged also that some people will find a green and digital transition difficult but says there is no option but to follow through with the process.

Ms McGuinness told today’s MacGill Summer School that the war in Ukraine has brought to a realisation Europe’s over dependency on Russia for fossil fuels which could be cut off at any time, not only impacting Europe but the entire world.

2:51pm: EU Commissioner Mairead McGuinness say the theme of this year’s MacGill Summer School – ‘A New Global Order? Precarious and Dangerous?’ “is a good summation of where the world is at today.”

2:37pm: Afternoon session gets underway

EU Commissioner for Finance Services, Financial Stability and Capital Markets, Mairead McGuinness, RTÉ European Editor in Brussels, Tony Connelly and Professor Brigid Laffan, Emeritus Professor at the European Institute, Florence are set to discuss ‘The European Union – How is its increasingly difficult and complex mission to be fulfilled?’

12:21pm: Declan Kelleher, former Irish Ambassador to China says challenges between China and the EU are becoming clearer.

However, he says the Ukraine war has had a significant impact on the relationship between China and the EU:

During his contribution to this morning’s conference, the former Ambassador also said that the European Union needs to focus more on the global order.

11:42am: Mr Bo has warned that the prospect of war between China and Taiwan would be really consequential and would be more serious than the war in Ukraine.

11:30am: Zhou Bo told the MacGill Summer School that when he wrote an article in the Financial Times telling Putin, ‘don’t use nuclear weapons Mr President’ that he did not know how his own Government would react to his statement

He says if he has contributed in anyway towards Putin’s decision not to use nuclear weapons then his whole life is worthwhile.

Is China really on Russia’s side? Zhou says ‘no’.

With all that being said, later, in response to a question from Olena Tregub, fellow at Atlantic Council and Executive General of Nako, Ukrainian Independent Anti-Corruption Commission on how Ukraine could work with China to bring about an end to the war Mr Bo said only when both sides get ‘tired’ of fighting:

11:25am: ‘The only thing I know about Ireland is Donegal Tweed’ – retired Colonel Zhou Bo says his only knowledge of Ireland dates back to the purchase of a suit in London:

11:18am: Professor Andrew Cottey says China has been able to convert its rise in economic power into political and military power. In more recent years, he says there has been a worsening of relations between China, America and the wider West. Some Professor Cottey says have described it as a new Cold War.

11:14am: Zhou Bo, Senior Fellow of Centre for International Security & Strategy, Tsinghua University, China and Professor Andrew Cottey, EU Jean Monnet Chair in European Political Integration, UCC take to the stage.

Declan Kelleher, former Irish Ambassador to China joins the discussion live from France.

11:03am: Dr Joe Mullholland, Director of MacGill Summer School opens day two events

He paid tribute to broadcaster Michael Parkinson who has passed away at the age of 88.

Thursday, August 17th – 10:03am: Day two of MacGill Summer School will commence at 11am this morning

How to restore peace, harmony and stability to a dangerously distressed planet and the role of China kicks off discussions today on the second day of the MacGill Summer School.

Today’s opening conversation will centre around the emergence of China as a powerful global power vying for technological leadership and diplomatic influence with the United States and the ‘West’ and how it poses considerable dilemmas for most nations, particularly in light of its apparent tolerance of Putin’s Russia.

Later, EU Commissioner Mairead McGuinness will be a panellist in discussing the challenges of the European Union and how it is an increasingly difficult and complex mission to be fulfilled.

A GAA exhibition match will take place this evening at 6pm between Naomh Conail and Notre Dame.

The second day of the MacGill Summer School will conclude with the 23rd annual John Hume Lecture delivered by US Congressman, Brendan Boyle.

10:20pm: Day one of MacGill Summer School draws to a close

9:41pm: When asked about the fear of nuclear escalation in the Ukrainian war and what the response of Ukrainian policy makers is, Olena Tregub says there are huge discrepancies but they are not deterred by nuclear weapons.

She believes that if there was further analysation of nuclear weapons, people may not be as afraid.

9:30pm: Jade McGlynn, a scholar, author and Research Fellow at Kings College London, specialising in Russia and Ukraine and policy advisor to the British Labour party recently travelled to Kyiv and told the MacGill Summer School that what distressed her most upon her return was that the gravity of the situation on the ground was not reflected in discussions on what support could be given by the English Government.

She says the Western response has been totally inadequate.

9:20pm: Dr Sergei Medvedev of Charles University of Prague, a Russian cultural historian, journalist and broadcaster has labelled those responsible for the Ukrainian war, a ‘criminal gang’.

Now living in the European Union, Dr Medvedev says most Russians are ‘not willing to notice the war’ and that they have no opinion or vision for the end of it.

He believes the end of the war will not be decided by a defeat in Ukraine because Putin has naturalised, normalised and glorified the war in Russia.

It’s been claimed that Putin believes the Ukrainian war is World War Three, that belief is held by Dr Medvedev who using the analogy of the end of the Second World War, says Russia is a global problem and to bring about an end to the war the Russian army must be dismembered, nuclear weapons must be taken away from Russia, and there must be deimperialisation and decolonisation of the country.

He says unless Russia is brought under control the security is a global threat:

8:56pm: Olena Tregub, fellow at Atlantic Council and Executive General of Nako, Ukrainian Independent Anti-Corruption Commission travelled from Ukraine to Glenties and has told the MacGill Summer School that people in Ukraine believe the war will end with their victory.

She says victory for Ukraine is not just regaining their territory but it is being admitted to the West and having security as a member of NATO so that people can live their lives without threats from Russia.

Ms Tregub however, says the ending of the Ukrainian war depends very much on assistance from other countries.

8:53pm: ‘How and when the war in Ukraine will end?’ – a panel discussion

6:48pm: Ukrainian Ambassador to Ireland Interview:

The MacGill Summer School has been told that the world cannot stay silent as the Ukrainian War continues a year and half on.

Ukraine and its people have dominated events today in Glenties with the Ukrainian Ambassador to Ireland Larysa Gerasko pleading with people for support.

She warned that the war goes far beyond Ukrainian territory and that the consequences of the Russian invasion will be felt right across the world.

Ms Gerasko expressed her thanks to the support that has been forthcoming from Ireland:

6:35pm: A number of Ukrainian children and parents have taken to the stage at MacGill Summer School to speak of their experience in Donegal.

The sentiment was similar among them all, while they are happy in Donegal, they long for the time when they can return home.

Andrew says everything is Ireland is different when compared to his life back in Ukraine.

He says he witnessed one of the darkest days in Ukraine:

Leah, who has been residing in Donegal for a year aspires to one day become an Irish citizen:

6:25pm: In a heart-warming moment, Ukrainian children took to the stage at MacGill Summer School to recite the Ukrainian national anthem followed by the Irish national anthem

5:26pm: Davyd Arakhamia believes Ukraine can overcome the war with its superiority in technology in comparison to Russia. He says technology in the form of drone surveillance has helped save the lives of many soldiers.

4:58pm: Davyd in his role as an activist, created a group to stand guard around the city of Donbas to fend off Russian military. He recruited men with legalised weapons and trained them to defend the city.

4:52pm: MacGill Summer Schools hears from Davyd Arakhamia, a politician and entrepreneur who is a member of the Servant of the People political party

Davyd was elected to Verkhovia Rada in 2019 and was part of a close circle of advisors who remained in the Capital, Kyiv with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the outset of the Ukrainian war.

In February last year he was part of a negotiating team sent to the Ukraine-Belarus border for talks on a potential ceasefire.

4:42pm: Pat Cox says questions have been raised over whether the Russian state and its President Vladimir Putin are as strong as was initially perceived.

However, he says there are indications that Russia is now serious about a longer war by investing in the military economy and by producing military hardware.

In conclusion, the former European Parliament President says he expects counter offences to continue in Ukraine and that “2024 may be the conclusion year or it may not but it is likely to be more conclusive than 2023.”

4:07pm: Pat Cox, former President of the European Parliament recounts his visit to Ukraine in the midst of the war

3:47pm: The Ukrainian Ambassador to Ireland, Larysa Garasko concluded her speech at the MacGill Summer School by saying; “We have to be aware that this war is not only a war against Ukraine, it is a war against democracy, this war is against Europe, this war is against democratic values and we have to be united more than ever. Please support Ukraine. We are paying the highest price, the price of human lives.”

3:30pm: Larysa Garasko, Ambassador of Ukraine to Ireland begins opening statement

Larysa Garasko, Ambassador of Ukraine to Ireland in her opening statement says that almost a year and a half on from the full invasion of Ukraine by Russia that the war would have been over.

She outlines how Russia first invaded Ukraine in 2015 and since its full invasion, more than 6 million people have fled the country and sparked Europe’s largest refugee crisis since the second World War.

Ms Garasko says; “We are really grateful to Ireland and the Irish people for hosting our Ukrainian people.”

She says; “We want peace more than any other country does.”

The Ambassador believes that Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky’s formula to restore peace is realistic.

3:18pm: The annual MacGill Summer School has officially opened

In opening the event, Dr Joe Mullholland said “the tragedy of Ukraine and its people has brought home to us so very forcibly that no country is an island and we must reflect that.That will be evident throughout the week and never more evident than this afternoon when we return to the plight of the wonderful people of Ukraine and particularly those who share our daily lives.”

Wednesday, August 16th – 1:48pm: The stage is set for the 43rd MacGill Summer School in association with University of Notre Dame at the Highlands Hotel, Glenties

The official opening will take place at 3pm followed by a discussion between Larysa Gerasko, Ambassador of Ukraine to Ireland and Pat Cox, former President of the European Parliament.

Later, David Arakhamia, politician, entrepreneur and member of the Servant of the People political party will be live from Ukraine.

There will be a display of music and culture from Ukraine this evening while a discussion on ‘How and when will the war in Ukraine end?’ will conclude with Dr Sergei Medvedev, Charles University of Prague, Olena Tregub, Fellow at Atlantic Council & Sec General of Nako, Ukrainian Independent Anti-Corruption Commission, Dr. Jade McGlynn, Research Fellow Kings College London and author of ‘Russia’s War’ part of the panel.

‘A New Global Order: Precarious & Dangerous?’ is the theme of the 43rd MacGill Summer School.

It was founded in 1981 in Glenties to celebrate the memory of local writer, Patrick MacGill who, in the early 20th century wrote on social conditions in Donegal, the plight of migrant workers in Britain and the horrors of the Great War in which he fought as a soldier of the London Irish Rifles.

Government ministers, parliamentarians, heads of industry, trade union leaders, economists, sociologists and a range of public representatives from the North, South and beyond will descend on the Highlands Hotel in Glenties over the coming days where a range of topics will be discussed including the Ukrainian war, the role of China, how the EU is fulfilling its mission, the Irish economy, the future of Russia, Ireland’s future, the plant and artificial intelligence.

Other events taking place are the 23rd Annual Hume Lecture which will be delivered virtually by US Congressman Brendan Boyle, a display of music and culture from Ukraine, a GAA Exhibition match between Naomh Conail and Notre Dame, a conversation with Senator Michael McDowell and a celebration of poet Seamus Heaney on the tenth anniversary of his passing.

Among those in attendance this year are the Ambassador of Ukraine to Ireland, Larysa Gerasko, EU Commissioner, Mairead McGuinness, Senior retired Colonel Zhou Bo, Senior Fellow of CISS, Tsinghua University, China, Charlie McConalogue, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Sinn Fein Deputy Rose Conway Walsh, Emma Little-Pengelly, DUP MLA and Prof Barry O’Sullivan, Professor of Artificial Intelligence UCC.