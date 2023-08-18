Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
’25th anniversaries of GFA and Omagh Bomb show how far Ireland has come’ – Congressman Brendan Boyle

The 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement and the Omagh Bomb is a reminder of how far Ireland has come in terms of peace.

That’s according to US Congressman Brendan Boyle who has described the Omagh bomb as a “cruel, heinous, disgusting attack.”

Tuesday marked 25 years since 29 people, including a woman pregnant with twins was killed in the Real IRA attack.

Congressman Boyle says that moment was a turning point for the architects of the Good Friday Agreement in ensuring the promise made would be delivered:

