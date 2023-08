Donegal Jockey Oisin Orr took a 85/1 treble at Thirsk in North Yorkshire today, with trainer Richard Fahey.

His first win of the day came on 9/4 shot Sailthisshipalone, the double came on Silent Move coming in at 6/5.

Oisin treble came in his second last booked race of the day on 11/1 Kittykarma.

Today’s success at Thirsk takes his win total in the UK to 48.