CEO of Bank of Ireland issues apology for major glitch

Earlier this week Bank of Ireland suffered a major technology outage.

It resulted in major disruption for customers and queues at some ATMs across the country.

Today, Bank of Ireland’s CEO acknowledged the bank has damaged its reputation and trust with customers and wider society.

Myles O’ Grady says a number of supports have been put in place for customers, , including interest free temporary overdrafts and a dedicated team for those impacted by the outage.

In a statement Mr O Grady encouraged any customers impacted to contact them so they can work together to find an appropriate solution.

He also says they know they need to do better in future.

