City “devastated” by European defeat – Higgins

It was a case of so near and yet so far for Derry City as they exited the Europa Conference League against Tobol of Kazakstan in a penalty shoot-out at Tallaght Stadium.

Afterwards, City boss Ruairdhri Higgins said it was “devastating” for all involved, but they must now switch attention to prepare for another big game as they defend their FAI Cup title on Sunday with a second round clash at home to St. Patrick’s Athletic at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

The game ended 1-1 after normal time and the visitors won 6-5 on penalties after extra time failed to separate the sides.

