Concern for the welfare of missing man in Derry

Police in Derry are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of missing person Gareth Morrin, and continue to appeal for information in relation to his whereabouts.

Gareth, aged 35, was last seen at around 2 o’clock yesterday (Thurs) morning in Derry city centre.

He is around 5ft 7in tall with short dark hair, and was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, white trainers and a black hat with red writing.

Anyone know of Gareth’s whereabouts, or has any information is asked to contact police as soon as possible.

