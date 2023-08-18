Donegal athletes gearing up for World Championships

The World Athletic Championships in Budapest start on Saturday.

On day one, the likes of Ciara Mageean, Sarah Healy and Sophie O’Sullivan will be on track.

Three athletes from the north west will also be in action in Hungary.

Mark English who missed the recent senior championships due to a back injury, will run the 800m heats next Tuesday the 22nd August.

English’s Finn Valley clubmate, Brendan Boyce will go in the final of the Mens 35km Race Walk next Thursday.

And then on Saturday week, the 26th August, Tir Chonaill’s Kelly McGrory will run a leg in the 4×400 relay.

Letterkenny’s Teresa McDaid is with the Ireland team as Operation Teams Manager.

Oisin Kelly has been looking ahead to the championships for the Donegal competitors with Highland’s Athletic Correspondent Patsy McGonagle: