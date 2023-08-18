Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20,000 Cash Draw!

Ours to Protect

Donegal athletes gearing up for World Championships

Brendan Boyce.

The World Athletic Championships in Budapest start on Saturday.

On day one, the likes of Ciara Mageean, Sarah Healy and Sophie O’Sullivan will be on track.

Three athletes from the north west will also be in action in Hungary.

Mark English who missed the recent senior championships due to a back injury, will run the 800m heats next Tuesday the 22nd August.

English’s Finn Valley clubmate, Brendan Boyce will go in the final of the Mens 35km Race Walk next Thursday.

And then on Saturday week, the 26th August, Tir Chonaill’s Kelly McGrory will run a leg in the 4×400 relay.

Letterkenny’s Teresa McDaid is with the Ireland team as Operation Teams Manager.

Oisin Kelly has been looking ahead to the championships for the Donegal competitors with Highland’s Athletic Correspondent Patsy McGonagle:

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Michael McDowell
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government has made an “absolute hames of the housing crisis” – Senator Michael McDowell

18 August 2023
bank-of-ireland
News, Top Stories

CEO of Bank of Ireland issues apology for major glitch

18 August 2023
Gardai incident
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Senator offers guarded welcome to Donegal garda division plan

18 August 2023
laptop
News, Top Stories

PSNI face yet another data breach

18 August 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Michael McDowell
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government has made an “absolute hames of the housing crisis” – Senator Michael McDowell

18 August 2023
bank-of-ireland
News, Top Stories

CEO of Bank of Ireland issues apology for major glitch

18 August 2023
Gardai incident
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Senator offers guarded welcome to Donegal garda division plan

18 August 2023
laptop
News, Top Stories

PSNI face yet another data breach

18 August 2023
hassan
News, Top Stories

PSNI appeal for missing Derry man

18 August 2023
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Car petrol bombed in Derry last night

18 August 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube