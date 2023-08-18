Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20,000 Cash Draw!

Ours to Protect

Glenfin and St Michael’s get the club championships underway this evening – GAA Preview with Peter Campbell

Gaoth Dobhair celebrate their 2018 Donegal Championship win

The Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure Donegal Club Championships swing into action this week.

Highland’s feature game comes from Maghergallon on Sunday with Gaoth Dobhair playing host to MacCumhaill’s. Oisin Kelly and Brendan Kilcoyne will have LIVE commentary from the 4.30pm start in association with Highland Motors, Mountain Top, Letterkenny.

The action starts on Friday evening as Glenfin host St Michael’s in the senior championship.

On this week’s preview Oisin Kelly has been looking at some of the weekends big games with Sports Writer Peter Campbell and they also discussed the possible return of Jim McGuinness.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

psni logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

Man arrested in County Derry in connection with criminality linked to PSNI data breach

18 August 2023
Brendan Stage
News, Audio, Top Stories

Congressman Brendan Boyle supporting Biden, but won’t rule out future presidential bid

18 August 2023
nbi build
News, Top Stories

NBI says work is underway to provide broadband to 3,000 premises in West Donegal

18 August 2023
Met 1 Fri
News, Audio, Top Stories

Yellow Weather Warning could be upgraded to Orange as flood warning is issued

18 August 2023
Advertisement

Related News

psni logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

Man arrested in County Derry in connection with criminality linked to PSNI data breach

18 August 2023
Brendan Stage
News, Audio, Top Stories

Congressman Brendan Boyle supporting Biden, but won’t rule out future presidential bid

18 August 2023
nbi build
News, Top Stories

NBI says work is underway to provide broadband to 3,000 premises in West Donegal

18 August 2023
Met 1 Fri
News, Audio, Top Stories

Yellow Weather Warning could be upgraded to Orange as flood warning is issued

18 August 2023
10th anniversary of The Good Friday Agreement
News, Audio, Top Stories

’25th anniversaries of GFA and Omagh Bomb show how far Ireland has come’ – Congressman Brendan Boyle

18 August 2023
Mairead
News, Audio, Top Stories

EU Commissioner says Europe cannot move forward with Green Deal without farmers

18 August 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube