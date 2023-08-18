Glenfin and St Michael’s get the club championships underway this evening – GAA Preview with Peter Campbell

The Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure Donegal Club Championships swing into action this week.

Highland’s feature game comes from Maghergallon on Sunday with Gaoth Dobhair playing host to MacCumhaill’s. Oisin Kelly and Brendan Kilcoyne will have LIVE commentary from the 4.30pm start in association with Highland Motors, Mountain Top, Letterkenny.

The action starts on Friday evening as Glenfin host St Michael’s in the senior championship.

On this week’s preview Oisin Kelly has been looking at some of the weekends big games with Sports Writer Peter Campbell and they also discussed the possible return of Jim McGuinness.