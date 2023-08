The first game of this year’s Donegal Senior Football Championship ended in a home victory for Glenfin against St Michael’s.

It ended Glenfin 1-05 St Michael’s 0-05.

At half time Glenfin were leading 0-04 to 0-02 , in the second half Jack Long scored a vital goal for the home side to put them 1-05 to 0-04 up with 14 minutes played in the second half.

Next up for the two sides, Glenfin travel to Adrara and St Michael’s welcome Kilcar, those games will be played next week.