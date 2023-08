Finn Harps are through to the quarter finals of the FAI Cup after defeating Skerries 5-0 in Finn Park on Friday night.

Harps went into the game off the back of two successive losses in the league.

Diarmaid Doherty spoke with Harps boss Dave Rogers after the match and he said “I challenged the players”, two things he wanted from his team was a “clean sheet” and “to be in the quarter finals of the FAI Cup”.