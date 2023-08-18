Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Man arrested in County Derry in connection with criminality linked to PSNI data breach

A man’s been arrested in County Derry in connection with criminality linked to PSNI data breach

In a statement, the PSNI say detectives investigating criminality linked to last week’s freedom of information data breach have carried out a search in the Dungiven area today, and made an arrest.

The 50 year old man was detained under the Terrorism Act, and is being questioned by Detectives at Musgrave Serious Crime Suite.

Detective Chief Superintendent Andy Hill said: “We continue to work toward establishing those who possess information relating to last week’s data breach, and will take action to ensure that any criminality identified is dealt with robustly to keep communities, and our officers and staff who serve them, safe”.

