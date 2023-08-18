Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20,000 Cash Draw!

Ours to Protect

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

The Nine Til Noon  is broadcast live each weekday between 9am to 12noon. You can listen back to a podcast of the latest Friday edition below!

We have a special youth panel this Friday of Cassie Lambe, Tiernan lynch, Stephen Sheridan and Chloe Martin with topics including the possibility of reducing the voting age, toxicity on social media and if young people can plan a future in Donegal:

Micheala Clarke has the latest from the MacGill Summer School, Jimmy Kennedy and Kayleigh Bowery outline what people can look forwards to during this weekend’s Letterkenny Festival and Mickey Joe Harte sings for us live:

Michael Leddy and Michael Brennan (Donegal Daddy) join Greg for ‘That’s Entertainment’, Fionnuala drops in and there is live music from Darren O’Halloran:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

hassan
News, Top Stories

PSNI appeal for missing Derry man

18 August 2023
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Car petrol bombed in Derry last night

18 August 2023
MacGill Summer Skill
News, Audio, Top Stories

2023 MacGill Summer School: LIVE BLOG

18 August 2023
Ballyshannon Community Hospital Exterior-3136
News, Top Stories

Success for preview days of the new Ballyshannon Community Hospital

18 August 2023
Advertisement

Related News

hassan
News, Top Stories

PSNI appeal for missing Derry man

18 August 2023
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Car petrol bombed in Derry last night

18 August 2023
MacGill Summer Skill
News, Audio, Top Stories

2023 MacGill Summer School: LIVE BLOG

18 August 2023
Ballyshannon Community Hospital Exterior-3136
News, Top Stories

Success for preview days of the new Ballyshannon Community Hospital

18 August 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

18 August 2023
#
News, Top Stories

LGBTI+ history exhibition unveiled in Donegal County Museum

18 August 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube