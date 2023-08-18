Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live each weekday between 9am to 12noon. You can listen back to a podcast of the latest Friday edition below!

We have a special youth panel this Friday of Cassie Lambe, Tiernan lynch, Stephen Sheridan and Chloe Martin with topics including the possibility of reducing the voting age, toxicity on social media and if young people can plan a future in Donegal:

Micheala Clarke has the latest from the MacGill Summer School, Jimmy Kennedy and Kayleigh Bowery outline what people can look forwards to during this weekend’s Letterkenny Festival and Mickey Joe Harte sings for us live:

Michael Leddy and Michael Brennan (Donegal Daddy) join Greg for ‘That’s Entertainment’, Fionnuala drops in and there is live music from Darren O’Halloran: