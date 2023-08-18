Success for preview days of the new Ballyshannon Community Hospital

Many availed of the opportunity to visit the new Ballyshannon Community Hospital, before it is officially opened later this year.

The €36.7 million facility located at the site of the old Sheil Hospital in Ballyshannon and offers an array of unique features including wildflower rooftop gardens and a collection of books spanning three centuries.

Head of Service, Older Persons Services, CH CDLMS Frank Morrison said given the success of the tours at the new facility, there is a view to hosting more before the site opens.

Large crowds attended two preview days at the new Ballyshannon Community Hospital recently, ahead of its opening later this year.

The HSE provided tours for hundreds of people of the new facility before it opens to show some of the unique features of the hospital including its wildflower rooftop gardens, a collection of books spanning three centuries including some belonging to the late Dr.Simon Sheil, and a new coffee dock for patients and visitors.

The tour also showed people the Dementia Unit, Short Stay Unit, Long Stay Unit, Day Hospital and Sensory Garden.

Ballyshannon Community Hospital features 52 long stay beds, 20 short stay beds providing, convalescence, rehabilitation, respite and palliative care beds, 8 Dementia specific assessment beds and a Day Hospital Service.

The new hospital via Primary Care Services will provide a full range of supporting professional services for the older person in the South Donegal, North Leitrim and North Sligo areas including Speech and Language Therapist, Occupational Therapy, Physiotherapy, Dietician, Podiatry, Tissue Viability Nurse Specialist, Dentistry, Audiology, Clinical Nurse Specialist Dementia, Psychiatry of old age and Social worker, Advocacy and Spiritual services. In addition a Hairdressing facility, Newspapers/ Magazines/ Shopping requirements, Dry cleaning and Taxis/transport will be made available to residents and patients.

The preview days proved so successful the HSE may hold more tours again before the facility opens.

Head of Service, Older Persons Services, CH CDLMS Frank Morrison said “We were delighted to show the public the new hospital, which we are very proud of. It gave people the chance to see what will be on offer when the hospital opens later in the year. Owing to the large numbers and huge interest since we are looking into the possibility of holding more tours ahead of the hospital’s opening.”