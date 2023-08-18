Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Support for Letterkenny Pride from the business community has been vital – Chair

The chair of Letterkenny Pride says while it’s taken a long time to organise a Pride event in the town, the level of support coming from local businesses and others shows that there is and has been a demand for such an initiative.

A parade and other events will take place in Letterkenny tomorrow as part of the wider Letterkenny Festival which kicks off this evening.

Speaking on today’s Nine til Noon Show, Kayleigh Bowery said since the planning for the event began, the idea of Letterkenny Pride has been embraced by the whole community……..

