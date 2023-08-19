Callum Devine wins Irish Tarmac Championship

Callum Devine and co driver Noel O’Sulllivan have won the Irish Tarmac Championship.

The pair finished second overall in the Ulster Rally and had to end the day fourth or better to clinch the championship.

Devine and O’Sullivan took wins earlier in the year in the Circuit of Ireland, Rally of the Lakes, Cork 20 and of course the Donegal International Rally in June.

there were also some big results in the Ulster Rally for Donegal Motor Club members, Niall Burns sitting with Johnny Greer in 3rd. Raphoe man Dean O’ Sullivan was sitting with Cathan Mc Court in 4th

Inishowen native Kyle Mc Bride along with co-driver, Donegal Town’s Liam Mc Intyre lost the Junior BRC Championship because Kyle white got a nominal time in the previous stage which was unlucky for McBride.