Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20,000 Cash Draw!

Ours to Protect

Callum Devine wins Irish Tarmac Championship

Callum Devine and co driver Noel O’Sulllivan have won the Irish Tarmac Championship.

The pair finished second overall in the Ulster Rally and had to end the day fourth or better to clinch the championship.

Devine and O’Sullivan took wins earlier in the year in the Circuit of Ireland, Rally of the Lakes, Cork 20 and of course the Donegal International Rally in June.

there were also some big results in the Ulster Rally for Donegal Motor Club members, Niall Burns sitting with Johnny Greer in 3rd.  Raphoe man Dean O’ Sullivan was sitting with Cathan Mc Court in 4th
 Inishowen native Kyle Mc Bride along with co-driver, Donegal Town’s Liam Mc Intyre lost the Junior BRC Championship because Kyle white got a nominal time in the previous stage which was unlucky for McBride.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

IMG20230819165108
News, Top Stories

Large crowds turn out for inaugural Letterkenny Pride Parade

19 August 2023
MacGill Summer Skill
News, Audio, Top Stories

2023 MacGill Summer School: LIVE BLOG

19 August 2023
Gillian Martin
News, Audio, Top Stories

Historical connections between Donegal and Scotland reflect shared future ambitions – Minister Gillian Martin

19 August 2023
tvlicence
News, Audio, Top Stories

Finance Minister says Government is prepared to provide funding amid TV licence sale drops

19 August 2023
Advertisement

Related News

IMG20230819165108
News, Top Stories

Large crowds turn out for inaugural Letterkenny Pride Parade

19 August 2023
MacGill Summer Skill
News, Audio, Top Stories

2023 MacGill Summer School: LIVE BLOG

19 August 2023
Gillian Martin
News, Audio, Top Stories

Historical connections between Donegal and Scotland reflect shared future ambitions – Minister Gillian Martin

19 August 2023
tvlicence
News, Audio, Top Stories

Finance Minister says Government is prepared to provide funding amid TV licence sale drops

19 August 2023
Road-Closed-Diversion
News, Top Stories

Road closures to take place due to Letterkenny festival

19 August 2023
watch-hand-meter-gauge-scale-weight-1191001-pxhere.com
News

‘Weight loss tourism’ causes complications for Irish health system

19 August 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube