Dergview fought back to win 3-2 away to H&W Welders. The visitors scored first through former Finn Harps player Gareth Harkin, two goals then came from the home side later in the first half. In the second half Dergview scored two goals to win the game.

Institute have lost two games in a row after visitors Newington won 3-1 at the Brandywell.

This was the third series of games in the 2023/24 championship.