Finance Minister says Government is prepared to provide funding amid TV licence sale drops

The Finance Minister says the Government stands behind public service broadcasting and is ready to provide interim funding in the budget.

RTE has lost over €4 million in revenue in TV licence sales due to the ‘hidden payments’ scandal involving top presenter Ryan Tubridy.

TV licences sales for the second week of August were just over 7,000 compared to over 12,000 for the corresponding week in 2022.

Minister Michael McGrath says he’s not surprised in the drop off in people paying their tv licence…

19 August 2023
