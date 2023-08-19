Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Locals condemn two incidents of graffiti in the Twin Towns

There has been public dismay in the Twin Towns as two well known walkways have been defaced with graffiti.

Gort Scith and Drumboe Woods have been spray painted with messaging ranging from football slogans to IRA references.

Frank Kelly played a major role in the development of Gort Scith.

He called the act senseless and says the area is of huge importance to the surrounding community:

Local Cllr. Patrick McGowan condemned the act, saying its disheartening for the individuals who put hard work into the area:

