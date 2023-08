Ghaoth Dobhair campaign in the Donegal Football Championship started with a home victory over MacCumhaills.

The full time score was Ghaoth Dobhair 1-16 MacCumhails 0-11.

Speaking to Oisin Kelly after the match Ghaoth Dobhair manager, Ronan Mac Niallais said his players came out in the second half and “brought the intensity” and the “performance levels” that was asked before the game..