Ghaoth Dobhair start the championship with a win

Ghaoth Dobhair started the Donegal Senior Championship with a win against MacCumhaills in Áras Mhic Eiteagáin.

At full time it ended Ghaoth Dobhair 1-16 MacCumhails 0-11.

Here’s Oisin Kelly and Brendan Kilcoyne after the final whistle…

 

