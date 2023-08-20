Ghaoth Dobhair start the championship with a win

Ghaoth Dobhair started the Donegal Senior Championship with a win against MacCumhaills in Áras Mhic Eiteagáin.
At full time it ended Ghaoth Dobhair 1-16 MacCumhails 0-11.
Here’s Oisin Kelly and Brendan Kilcoyne after the final whistle…
Ghaoth Dobhair started the Donegal Senior Championship with a win against MacCumhaills in Áras Mhic Eiteagáin.
At full time it ended Ghaoth Dobhair 1-16 MacCumhails 0-11.
Here’s Oisin Kelly and Brendan Kilcoyne after the final whistle…
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland