Man to appear in court in the north charged in connection with PSNI data breach

A 50-year-old man will appear in court in the North tomorrow charged in connection with a data breach which saw every serving police officer’s details published accidentally online.

The PSNI has confirmed that dissident republicans, who target officers, have accessed the sensitive information.

The man in his fifties has been charged with possessing documents likely to be useful to terrorists.

It comes following last week’s data breach, which has been branded ‘one of the most serious in UK Policing history’.

In an error made by junior staff in responding to a freedom of information request, personal information on all serving PSNI employees was published online.

It’s one of three separate PSNI data breaches being examined by the force.

The suspect will appear before Coleraine Magistrate’s Court tomorrow.

