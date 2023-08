It is time to evaluate progress of the National Broadband Plan to ensure targets are met.

That’s the view of independent TD Sean Canney, who says the roll-out of the plan to all houses and premises needs to be accelerated.

Figures from National Broadband Ireland show that only 27% of premises earmarked for fibre optic broadband have received it, far below the 96% goal set for 2026.

Deputy Canney says while the pandemic was a delaying factor, we are way passed that issue: