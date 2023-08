Three people have been rescued from a boat which had taken on water between Portstewart and Barmouth.

Portrush RNLI volunteers responded to a mayday call at 12.50pm yesterday afternoon.

The Portrush lifeboat arrived on the scene within minutes of reports that the vessel had sank with three people in the water.

The lifeboat joined a Rescue 118 helicopter and the three people were brought to safety.