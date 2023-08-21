44 people awaiting beds at LUH this morning

502 admitted patients were awaiting beds in hospitals around the country this morning, with Letterkenny University Hospital the third most overcrowded in the state.

INMO figures show 353 on Emergency Department trolleys, with 149 in inappropriate settings on wards.

University Hospital Limerick was the worst affected by overcrowding, with 109 patients awaiting beds. followed by 48 at Cork University Hospital, and 44 in Letterkenny.

Of those waiting in Letterkenny University, 16 were on Emergency Department trolleys.