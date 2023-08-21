Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20,000 Cash Draw!

Ours to Protect

Latest brief from Social Justice Ireland reveals ‘problematic’ impacts of temporary Budget cost-of-living measures

Social Justice Ireland have launched their latest briefing ‘Tracking Distributive Effects of Budget Policy – 2023 edition’.

The briefing looks at the impact of the temporary Budget cost of living measures.

There is now an increase in the Rich Poor Gap by almost €200 a year.

Their analysis shows that the legacy of Government’s cost of living measures has been to widen further the gap between the better off and those on the lowest welfare and work incomes, with few Budgetary measures targeted at low income households where they could have most impact.

Michelle Murphy, Economic and Social Analyst with Social Justice Ireland says that people of low-income welfare dependent families are now worse off this year than they were this time last year:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Mairead
News, Audio, Top Stories

McGuinness acknowledges EU budget may have to be restructured

21 August 2023
Finance, money, euros. Original public domain image from Flickr
News, Top Stories

Minister Simon Harris today publishes the annual Cost of Education options paper

21 August 2023
Social Justice Ireland
News, Audio, Top Stories

Latest brief from Social Justice Ireland reveals ‘problematic’ impacts of temporary Budget cost-of-living measures

21 August 2023
NCBI-logo-2
News, Top Stories

#ClearOurPaths campaign launched by NCBI

21 August 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Mairead
News, Audio, Top Stories

McGuinness acknowledges EU budget may have to be restructured

21 August 2023
Finance, money, euros. Original public domain image from Flickr
News, Top Stories

Minister Simon Harris today publishes the annual Cost of Education options paper

21 August 2023
Social Justice Ireland
News, Audio, Top Stories

Latest brief from Social Justice Ireland reveals ‘problematic’ impacts of temporary Budget cost-of-living measures

21 August 2023
NCBI-logo-2
News, Top Stories

#ClearOurPaths campaign launched by NCBI

21 August 2023
house housing home build derelict crisis
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for government expansion of First Home Scheme

20 August 2023
early childhood
News, Audio, Top Stories

Funding for early childhood education and care should be increased to 1% of GDP by 2029

20 August 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube