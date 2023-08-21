Latest brief from Social Justice Ireland reveals ‘problematic’ impacts of temporary Budget cost-of-living measures

Social Justice Ireland have launched their latest briefing ‘Tracking Distributive Effects of Budget Policy – 2023 edition’.

The briefing looks at the impact of the temporary Budget cost of living measures.

There is now an increase in the Rich Poor Gap by almost €200 a year.

Their analysis shows that the legacy of Government’s cost of living measures has been to widen further the gap between the better off and those on the lowest welfare and work incomes, with few Budgetary measures targeted at low income households where they could have most impact.

Michelle Murphy, Economic and Social Analyst with Social Justice Ireland says that people of low-income welfare dependent families are now worse off this year than they were this time last year: