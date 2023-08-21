Minister Simon Harris today publishes the annual Cost of Education options paper

Minister of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Simon Harris TD has today published the annual Cost of Education options paper.

Last year the Department gave a commitment to develop an annual options assessment to outline the measures to reduce the cost of education.

The options contained in this year’s paper are intended to identify the cost of different measures, such as the costs associated with; reducing the student contribution, increasing the number of students in receipt of a student grant, increasing the rates of student grant and other measures that will reduce the financial burden of going to college on families and students.