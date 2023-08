Delays to the approval of some cancer drugs, means doctors cannot prescribe the appropriate treatment for one-in-four patients.

Oncologists say it relates to high-cost anti-cancer drugs, such as immuno-therapies.

At the moment, new drugs must go through an extensive HSE approval process once they’re initially approved by the European Medicines Agency, which takes around two years.

Consultant and Secretary of the Irish Society of Medical Oncology, Michael McCarthy, says delays cannot continue………