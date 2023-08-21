Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Success for Gaoth Dobhair rowers at international currach championships

Winners of the mixed doubles, Fiona Nic Fhionnlaoich and Michael O Domhnaill.

Four members of Gaoth Dobhair’s Cumann na gCurach travelled to Warrenpoint in County Down last weekend to compete in Carlingford Lough Currach Club’s 18th annual International Championships.

Fíona Nic Fhionnlaoich and Ó Domhnaill brothers Ronán, Simon and Michael secured an impressive eight podium finishes.

The event this year saw crews from Ireland, England and the USA compete over two days in a high volume of events including single, double, treble, mixed and an ‘out of a hat’ competition where crews were compiled on a composite basis which engendered a great sense of camaraderie between clubs.

The Gaoth Dobhair rowers were placed as follows:

2nd place for Ronán, Michael and Fíona in the mixed trebles

1st for Ronan and Fíona and 3rd for Simon in the mixed doubles

2nd for Michael and Ronan in the men’s doubles

3rd for Fíona in the Ladies’ singles

1st for Ronán and 3rd for Michael in the Men’s singles

2nd for Ronán in the ‘out of a hat’ race

Club chairperson William Boyle added: ‘I am delighted that they had a good weekend in Warrenpoint, it is a very well run event and we always receive a warm welcome there. Carlingford Lough Currach Club go above and beyond to ensure that everyone has a good time there. It is more than a competition, it is a social event and an opportunity to share an affinity for traditional rowing with others. Friendships have been created and sustained for many years since the beginning of the championships 18 years ago.”

Founding member of the championships Tom McCann presenting Ronán and Fíona with their award
Simon O’Domhnaill who was third in the mixed doubles along with his crew member
A congratulatory handshake between brothers Ronán and Michael.

While the championships centre on a healthy sense of competition, the event itself is bookended and punctuated by a variety of cultural events with activities provided for participants and spectators to enjoy such as traditional music, dance and story-telling.

Cumann na gCurach can be found on Facebook and Instagram and welcomes enquiries from prospective members.

