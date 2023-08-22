Finn Harps to meet St Pats in Cup

Finn Harps have been drawn at home in the quarter finals of the FAI Cup and will play St Patrick’s Athletic in the last eight of the competition.

The Ballybofey eased through the previous round gsint Skerries FC while Pats disposed of the holders Derry City on penalties lst Sunday at the Brandywell.

Elsewhere Drogheda United will host Bohemians, Dundalk go to first division leaders Galway United and Cork City are t home to Wexford FC.

Sports Direct Men’s FAI Cup Quarter-Final Draw

• Drogheda United v Bohemians

• Finn Harps v St Patrick’s Athletic

• Galway United v Dundalk

• Cork City v Wexford

Ties to take place weekend ending September 17.