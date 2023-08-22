Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20,000 Cash Draw!

Ours to Protect

Finn Harps to meet St Pats in Cup

Finn Harps have been drawn at home in the quarter finals of the FAI Cup and will play St Patrick’s Athletic in the last eight of the competition.

The Ballybofey eased through the previous round gsint Skerries FC while Pats disposed of the holders Derry City on penalties lst Sunday at the Brandywell.

Elsewhere Drogheda United will host Bohemians, Dundalk go to first division leaders Galway United and Cork City are t home to Wexford FC.

Sports Direct Men’s FAI Cup Quarter-Final Draw

• Drogheda United v Bohemians
• Finn Harps v St Patrick’s Athletic
• Galway United v Dundalk
• Cork City v Wexford

Ties to take place weekend ending September 17.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

GRA Logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardai still tied up with administration – GRA

22 August 2023
leaking-water-pipe
News, Top Stories

Water outages affecting Buncrana and Carndonagh

22 August 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

22 August 2023
Electricity
News, Top Stories

Wholesale electricity prices 64% lower than July last year

22 August 2023
Advertisement

Related News

GRA Logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardai still tied up with administration – GRA

22 August 2023
leaking-water-pipe
News, Top Stories

Water outages affecting Buncrana and Carndonagh

22 August 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

22 August 2023
Electricity
News, Top Stories

Wholesale electricity prices 64% lower than July last year

22 August 2023
niall maguire
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardai outline number of Donegal incidents dealt with in the past six days

22 August 2023
kiwai motorcycle
News, Top Stories

Gardai investigate thefts in Letterkenny and Buncrana

22 August 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube