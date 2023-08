Drivers are reminded that local diversions will be in place today on the Frosses to Glenties Road.

Bridge works are taking place on the R262 between 8:30am this morning and 6pm this evening.

A traffic management plan will be in place for the duration and motorists are advised to expect delays.

Vehicles will be diverted onto the Ardaghy – Ardara Road, meanwhile HGV’s are asked to use the N56 Killybegs to Glenties road.