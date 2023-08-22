Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Gardai investigate thefts in Letterkenny and Buncrana

Gardai are seeking information about a motorcycle stolen from Manor View Park in Letterkenny.

The Kiwai 125 model (pictured) was taken at some time between 3am and 8am on Monday.

A pink Toyota Vitz, registration number 11 LS 2854 was stolen from Glendale Manor in Letterkenny on Thursday night last, gardai believe a window in the car was broken through which the thieves gained entry.

Gardai are also investigating the theft of a guitar from a boat that was tied up for repairs at the Swilly Pier in Buncrana last weekend, while on Wednesday of last week, three men were seen running from a house in Cnoc Ard, Letterkenny at 2.10 in the afternoon. One was wearing a blue hoodie and jeans, the others were wearing dark tracksuits. They made their getaway in a brown SUV.

