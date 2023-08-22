Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Gardai still tied up with administration – GRA

It’s claimed the civilianisation of some Garda roles hasn’t resulted in less administrative work for Gardaí.

The Garda Representative Association has been responding to figures that show more tourists have sought help after falling victim to crime.

So far this year 782 people have been helped by the Irish Tourist Assistance Service.

That’s up on pre-pandemic levels, with 721 people receiving help during the whole of 2019.

President of the GRA, Brendan O’Connor, says too much admin work prevents Gardaí going out on the beat……….

Advertisement

