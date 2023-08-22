Mark English looks to reach semi final at World Championships

Ciara Mageean bids for a medal at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest tonight.

The Down native lines up for the final of the women’s 15-hundred metres at half-eight Irish time.

Before that, Mark English and John Fitzsimons are both in action in the 800-metres heats at 6.30pm Irish time.

English was only 0.2 seconds off reaching the final at the World’s in Oregan and the Finn Valley man will need to deliver a good performance to book a place in the semi final later in the week.

Also on Tuesday, Sarah Lavin will look to continue her good form in the heats for the 100-metres hurdles.

Milford native Brendan Boyce will be on the road on Thursday in the final of the 35k walk while Tir Chonaill’s Kelly McGrory will run a leg in the 4x400m relay on Saturday.