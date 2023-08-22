Mark English qualifies for world 800m semi’s

Ciara Mageean has just missed out on a medal at the World Championships

She was fourth in the final of the 15-hundred metres in Budapest on Tuesday evening.

Mageean shaved 2-hundredths of a second off her own national record, but was still over half a second off a bronze medal.

Mark English ran a season’s best to progress to the 800-metre semi-finals as one of three fastest losers.

The Finn Valley man

finished 4th in Heat 2 and missed out on an automatic qualifying place but his time of 1:45.71 seen him over the line as an non-automatic qualifier.

The 800 semi-final takes place on Thursday evening.

Sarah Lavin qualified automatically for the semi-finals of the 100-metre hurdles.

She was third in her heat, in a time of 12-point-6-9 seconds – just 4-hundreths off the Irish record of Derval O’Rourke.