Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20,000 Cash Draw!

Ours to Protect

Mark English qualifies for world 800m semi’s

Mark English

Ciara Mageean has just missed out on a medal at the World Championships

She was fourth in the final of the 15-hundred metres in Budapest on Tuesday evening.

Mageean shaved 2-hundredths of a second off her own national record, but was still over half a second off a bronze medal.

Mark English ran a season’s best to progress to the 800-metre semi-finals as one of three fastest losers.

The Finn Valley man
finished 4th in Heat 2 and missed out on an automatic qualifying place but his time of 1:45.71 seen him over the line as an non-automatic qualifier.

The 800 semi-final takes place on Thursday evening. 

Sarah Lavin qualified automatically for the semi-finals of the 100-metre hurdles.

She was third in her heat, in a time of 12-point-6-9 seconds – just 4-hundreths off the Irish record of Derval O’Rourke.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Ours To Protect Play Back
Playback

Ours To Protect – E Bikes 22/08/2023

22 August 2023
nct letterkenny
Audio, News, Top Stories

Public services should be required to accept cash – Deputy Pringle

22 August 2023
police
News, Top Stories

Teenage boy assaulted in Derry

22 August 2023
News Logo Posts
Playback

News, Sport, and Obituary Notices – Tuesday August 22nd

22 August 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Ours To Protect Play Back
Playback

Ours To Protect – E Bikes 22/08/2023

22 August 2023
nct letterkenny
Audio, News, Top Stories

Public services should be required to accept cash – Deputy Pringle

22 August 2023
police
News, Top Stories

Teenage boy assaulted in Derry

22 August 2023
News Logo Posts
Playback

News, Sport, and Obituary Notices – Tuesday August 22nd

22 August 2023
Suspected drugs 220823
News, Top Stories

Two men arrested in separate suspected drug seizures in Derry

22 August 2023
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Parts of van stolen overnight in Campsie

22 August 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube