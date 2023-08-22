Ours To Protect – E Bikes 22/08/2023

Highland Radio are delighted to partner with Coimisiún na Meán in launching a new series dealing with various topics on sustainability.

Donna-Marie Doherty of Highland Radio will have a weekly feature on Tuesdays at 12:30 covering a real mix of different topics and interviews with businesses and experts who have a common interest on expertise in sustainability.

Coimisiún na Meán stated; ‘”Ours to Protect”, is a unique and exciting audio project – a collaboration of local and regional broadcasters from across the country who have come together to tackle climate change, champion climate action, and inform and educate audiences all over Ireland about how they can make a difference.’

Get ready to pedal to the medal because it is all things e-bikes this week. Donna-Marie talks to Joe Boyle of EBikes Downings on a more sustainable and enjoyable way to take in the gorgeous sights Donegal has to offer. Once you caught the cycling bug, why stop there? Aine Murphy, Marketing Manager of biketowork.ie gives us all the information needed to get a tax free e-bike for our daily commute:

Tip Sheet:

Did you know?

The average cost of running a family car in Ireland is €10,691 – Cycling when you can will have huge benefits for your pockets.

As well as this you can get an e-bike tax free under the cycle to work scheme.

By opting for an e-bike opposed to a push bike, cycling becomes a more accessible activity for everyone to enjoy.

Once you hit 430 miles on your new bike you are officially Carbon Neutral! That means you have off-set the carbon that was used to make your bike.

Getting started on your e-bike journey:

Not sure if you want to commit just yet? Why not go for a test drive while taking in the stunning Wild Atlantic Way. Get in touch with EBikes Downings and prepare to become an avid cyclist https://www.facebook.com/ebikesdownings

Safety is always first. Brush up on your rights as a cyclist and the rules of the road https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FXhsiJD_Gjo

Decided you want to take the plunge and cycle to work? Find out what you need to do and visit https://www.biketowork.ie/ to save up to 52%!

Listen back to past episodes

Ours to Protect Survey

Ecological Footprint Calculator





