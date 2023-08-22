Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ours To Protect – E Bikes 22/08/2023

Highland Radio are delighted to partner with Coimisiún na Meán in launching a new series dealing with various topics on sustainability.

Donna-Marie Doherty of Highland Radio will have a weekly feature on Tuesdays at 12:30 covering a real mix of different topics and interviews with businesses and experts who have a common interest on expertise in sustainability.

Coimisiún na Meán stated; ‘”Ours to Protect”, is a unique and exciting audio project – a collaboration of local and regional broadcasters from across the country who have come together to tackle climate change, champion climate action, and inform and educate audiences all over Ireland about how they can make a difference.’

Get ready to pedal to the medal because it is all things e-bikes this week. Donna-Marie talks to Joe Boyle of EBikes Downings on a more sustainable and enjoyable way to take in the gorgeous sights Donegal has to offer. Once you caught the cycling bug, why stop there? Aine Murphy, Marketing Manager of biketowork.ie gives us all the information needed to get a tax free e-bike for our daily commute:

Tip Sheet:

Did you know?

  • The average cost of running a family car in Ireland is €10,691 – Cycling when you can will have huge benefits for your pockets.
  • As well as this you can get an e-bike tax free under the cycle to work scheme.
  • By opting for an e-bike opposed to a push bike, cycling becomes a more accessible activity for everyone to enjoy.
  • Once you hit 430 miles on your new bike you are officially Carbon Neutral! That means you have off-set the carbon that was used to make your bike. 

Getting started on your e-bike journey:

Listen back to past episodes
Ours to Protect Survey
Ecological Footprint Calculator


